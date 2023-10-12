Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.61. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

