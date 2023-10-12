Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 395.9% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 395.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETO stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 164.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 430,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 267,455 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

