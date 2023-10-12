Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETV opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $14.59.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
