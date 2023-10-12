Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETV opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 458,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.