Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,269,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,300,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 486,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,821.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.