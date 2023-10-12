Efinity Token Price Tops $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $48.07 million and $1,535.98 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,911,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

