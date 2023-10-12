Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ELD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD stock opened at C$13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.56. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8196286 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

