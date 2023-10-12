Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of LLY opened at $605.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $608.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

