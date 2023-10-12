Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $610.92. 1,420,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,867. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $613.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

