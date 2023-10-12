Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

OMC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.70. 368,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.