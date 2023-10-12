Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 838,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.