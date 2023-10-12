Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 120 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.74. 319,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

