Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 155 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 4.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.93. 138,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,269. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

