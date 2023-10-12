Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,520 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 1,696,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,845,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

