ELIS (XLS) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $140.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,756.02 or 1.00079557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03872328 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,415.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.