Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Decreased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,305 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.69. 334,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

