Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.98. 71,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.74.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

