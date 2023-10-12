Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.25. 196,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

