Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.59. The stock had a trading volume of 196,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

