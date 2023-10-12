Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $801,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GS traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $311.26. 126,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

