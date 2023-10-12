Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 591,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

