Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,398,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,924 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,570,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.20. 144,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,045. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

