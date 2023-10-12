Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 548,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,977. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

