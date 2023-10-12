Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average is $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

