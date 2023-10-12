Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $482.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

