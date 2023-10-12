Empirical Finance LLC Buys 4,780 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

