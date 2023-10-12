Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.87 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

