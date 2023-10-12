Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.68.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

