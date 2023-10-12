Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

