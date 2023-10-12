Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 86 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,178.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6,148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5,995.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total transaction of $6,211,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

