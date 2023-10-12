Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

