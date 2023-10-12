Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 343,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 704,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,148,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,163,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

ENB stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

