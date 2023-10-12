Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $111.44 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

