EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

