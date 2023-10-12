ERC20 Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $61.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.64 or 1.00051463 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00781006 USD and is down -21.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $61.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

