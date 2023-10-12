Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $140.43 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

