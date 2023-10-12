Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $173.00. The company traded as low as $136.43 and last traded at $137.84, with a volume of 512300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.43.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.22.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

