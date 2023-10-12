ETF Store Inc. Buys 1,681 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905,332 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.