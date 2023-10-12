ETF Store Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $9,351,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Williams Companies by 43.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 385,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 116,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 401,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

