ETF Store Inc. Buys 26,006 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,013,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 54,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.44.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
