ETF Store Inc. Buys 648 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,165,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,216,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after buying an additional 1,327,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 258,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.