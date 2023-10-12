ETF Store Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,308,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 279,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,744. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.