ETF Store Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 23,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

