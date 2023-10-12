ETF Store Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 723,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

