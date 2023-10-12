ETF Store Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 518,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

