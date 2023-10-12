ETF Store Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.92. 725,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,539. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

