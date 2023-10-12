ETF Store Inc. Sells 2,868 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

