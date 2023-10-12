ETF Store Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. 610,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

