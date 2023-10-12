ETF Store Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.62. 1,876,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.