ETF Store Inc. Takes $4.03 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,411. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.66.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

