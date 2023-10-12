ETF Store Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.19. 18,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,678. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $92.20 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

